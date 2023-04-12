Julia Cole checks out the country’s top music festivals Julia Cole performed on QC Morning and also talked about her new show "Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - She’s paving her way in the world of country music and made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022.

Julia Cole has amassed over 200 million streams and is now taking on a new challenge.

She’ll give fans an inside look at some of the country’s biggest festivals on “Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest,” which premieres on the Circle Network on April 13 at 10:30 p.m.

Cole talked to us about the new show and even performed one of her songs for us!

