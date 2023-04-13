Charlotte AutoFair certain to be on car enthusiasts’ must-do list this weekend QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the speedway to talk all things Charlotte AutoFair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gear heads will want to listen up.

All things automobile are happening at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

Starting Friday, car enthusiasts will gather in Concord for can’t-miss attractions and check out the 1.5-mile speedway transformed.

We are having a ball @CLTMotorSpdwy for the Spring Auto Fair!: 21 classic NASCAR vehicles on display, Dady Rat Rod, Ride-along with @Ford Performance Racing School, and 800 Club vehicles on site! April 13-16 @WBTVKristenM @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/FEhKIjAtmO — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 13, 2023

