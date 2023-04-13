Charlotte AutoFair certain to be on car enthusiasts’ must-do list this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gear heads will want to listen up.
All things automobile are happening at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.
Starting Friday, car enthusiasts will gather in Concord for can’t-miss attractions and check out the 1.5-mile speedway transformed.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the speedway to talk all things Charlotte AutoFair.
We are having a ball @CLTMotorSpdwy for the Spring Auto Fair!: 21 classic NASCAR vehicles on display, Dady Rat Rod, Ride-along with @Ford Performance Racing School, and 800 Club vehicles on site! April 13-16 @WBTVKristenM @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/FEhKIjAtmO— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 13, 2023
You may also like: ‘Cider, Wine and Dine’ weekend happening this month
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.