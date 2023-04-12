‘Cider, Wine and Dine’ weekend happening this month Approximately 50 tastings, tours, dinners, new releases and live music events will take place over the three-day weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Good weather, good drinks and good food. What more can you ask for?

The Cider, Wine and Dine event is happening from April 21 through April 23 in Hendersonville, just two hours outside of Charlotte.

Approximately 50 tastings, tours, dinners, new releases and live music events will take place over the three-day weekend.

Mike Jackson, the owner of Point Lookout Vineyards, dropped by the QC Kitchen to fill us in on all the details.

You may also like: Top neighborhood chefs will battle to be Charlotte StrEATs Festival champion

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.