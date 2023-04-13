How to protect your pets from the heat While we are shedding our winter coats, our pets are adjusting to the heat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re starting to see warmer temperatures and sunshine.

While we are shedding our winter coats, our pets are adjusting to the heat.

As the weather continues to warm up, it’s essential to recognize the signs of heat stroke in pets and act quickly.

Those signs include excessive panting, drooling, elevated body temperature, bright-red or pale gums and tongue, weakness and lethargy.

Watch the video above, as Dr. Audrey Wystrach, the founder and CEO of Petfolk, talks more about protecting pets from the heat.

