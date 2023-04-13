Local singer releases new single ahead of Charlotte SHOUT! performance Tre. Charles gave us a sneak-peek of his new single titled ‘Lately.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tre. Charles is an alternative singer-songwriter from Charlotte and recently released a new single titled ‘Lately.’

The release date for the upcoming EP is April 26, but you can catch his next performance on April 16 at Charlotte SHOUT!, but we got an even earlier sneak-peek.

He stopped by the QC Life studio to give us a listen and discuss the meaning behind the song.

“This track delves into the realm of self-awareness and mental health; addressing the overwhelmingness of today’s social media landscape and the constraints of overthinking,” he said.

