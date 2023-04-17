Tips for managing stress during ‘Stress Awareness Month’ During Stress Awareness Month in April, HopeWay – an accredited nonprofit mental health residential and day treatment center for adults offered tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - During Stress Awareness Month in April, HopeWay – an accredited nonprofit mental health residential and day treatment center for adults – offers tips to reduce and manage stress.

“While chronic stress can affect our physical and mental health, we do need a certain level of stress in order to get things done,” said Ross Cole, LCSW, a primary therapist in HopeWay’s Veterans Program. “Stress is often thought of as negative; however, if we have the right tools to prepare our body and mind to take on stressors throughout the day, and we are consistent with regular stress relief practices, stress can be effectively managed.”

The following are some stress-relief tips from HopeWay:

S - Stay connected. Spend time with people who are supportive, enjoyable, low-stress and helpful.

T - Take a deep breath. To help regulate your breathing, practice box breathing – inhale for four counts, hold for four counts, exhale for four counts, hold for four counts.

R - Rely on self-care. Make self-care a priority and set boundaries around it. It is ok to say “no” to others if you have planned to engage in self-care. Self-care is not selfish.

E - Express gratitude. Write down one thing each day you are grateful for.

S - Schedule time wisely. Keep a balanced schedule and avoid throwing all of your attention into managing the stressor. Being able to step away from a stressful project or situation is necessary to maintain a healthy balance.

S - Share what’s on your mind. Don’t suffer in silence. Talk about what is causing you stress, even if you feel like the problem can’t be solved. When you talk about the stressors, hormones that help reduce negative feelings associated with stress are released. If someone isn’t available to talk, write it down.

R - Recharge. Take time to unplug, as well as pursue your interests and values.

