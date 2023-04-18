Canine acupressure can be a benefit to your pets Keeping your dog healthy can come in many forms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Keeping your dog healthy can come in many forms.

That includes going for walks and feeding them good food. But what about doggy acupressure?

Stephanie Pope of Poll to Pastern Holistics teaches acupressure classes for dog owners and acupressure clinics for horse owners.

Watch the video above, as she talks about how she got into holistic health for animals and what canine acupressure is.

