Play ball! Opening day is here for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers The baseball field has been perfectly manicured and the stands have been cleaned.

Now, it’s time to play ball!

Tuesday is the opening day for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was enjoying the beautiful weather and getting inside the Atrium Health Ballpark ahead of the first pitch.

New eats at Cannon Ballers games The Cannon Ballers' first game is Tuesday, April 18.

