Applications open for local music scholarships The scholarships allow young musicians to develop and perfect their talents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Scholarships are helping local musicians chase their dreams in the Charlotte area.

The Rotary Club of Charlotte and Tosco Music are awarding the scholarships, allowing people like 15-year-old Lucia Delgado-Rojas to develop and perfect their talents.

Elizabeth Teagarden of the Rotary Club and John Tosco joined the show to talk more about the opportunities.

Lucia also came into the QC Life studio, and performed a song that she wrote herself.

Watch the segment above to see her play, as well as to learn more about the scholarships.

Related: Charlotte is Creative shows off seven-string guitarist’s skills

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.