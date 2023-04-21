Virtual baby shower to benefit Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center Specific things needed are raw nuts, formula and items from the center’s Amazon wishlist.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The bout of warm weather is bringing out more wildlife.

Now, the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center is hosting a virtual baby shower for the tiny critters you might be start seeing around your own backyard.

This will help the center collect the items they need to support and care for orphaned wildlife babies along their rehabilitation journey.

Specific things needed are raw nuts, formula and items from the center’s Amazon wishlist.

Morgan Rafael, executive director of Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center, joined us for more details on this virtual shower.

