Making fried avocado tacos with SouthBound chef

The fifth annual CLT Taco Week is going on now.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s Tuesday and we do have tacos in the QC Studio.

But this week you can enjoy tacos all week; the fifth annual CLT Taco Week is going on now.

Charles Long. the culinary director of SouthBound, is one of the participants. He stopped by the QC Kitchen to make us his fried avocado tacos!

