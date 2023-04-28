Third annual skills and trade career expo helping students determine next steps The ‘Momma I Don’t Want To Go College,’ skills and trade expo is happening this Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What do you want to do with your life? That’s the question that students in high school face every single year.

The third-annual ‘Momma I Don’t Want To Go College,’ skills and trade expo on Saturday, April 29, wants to show local youth that traditional four-year college isn’t the only option.

“On Saturday, April 29, 2023, we will not only be exposing youth to career options that don’t require a four-year degree but also exposing the community to ways out of poverty without having to accumulate debt,” Layla Bluefort said.

She said the expo is also designed to bring value back to community colleges, vocational and trade schools, on-the-job training, and other programs in the community.

