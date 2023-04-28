She Dreams In Color Foundation working to destigmatize women’s mental health needs The Charlotte-based group is hosting a fundraiser on May 21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte-based foundation is raising money to help heal communities by healing the women that make them go round.

The She Dreams In Color Foundation strives to provide free and reduced therapy for marginalized women in and around the Charlotte area, working to destigmatize mental health needs in the process.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month coming up, the organization will host a fundraiser on May 21 at the Charlotte Museum, featuring female vendors, live art, a tea party and more.

She Dreams In Color is hoping to raise $10,000 in its May fundraiser, which would pay for 100 hours of therapy.

