Previewing the ‘Angels in America’ show with QC Concerts ‘Angels in America’ marks the first play in the theatre company’s history, and is set in the 1980s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the Queen City’s newest theatre companies is bring a new show to Charlotte.

Put on by QC Concerts, ‘Angels in America’ is a performance set in the 1980s, but its content is still very much relevant to today’s society and connects the actors to the work, while also bringing in aspects of history and research.

It also marks the company’s first-ever play.

Zachary Tarlton, executive director of QC Concerts, and Brandon Dawson, who plays “Prior” in the show, sat down with the QC Life team to discuss what the audience can expect.

To learn more about the performance, be sure to listen to our full conversation above.

Tickets and a synopsis of the play can be found here.

