Meeting a creative mother-daughter duo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are so many creative people around the QC and much of the creativity runs in the family.

We always turn to our friends at Charlotte Is Creative to keep us in the loop. Earlier this week they put out a call on social media to ask creatives to share about the one who inspired them.

Sometimes you don’t need to look any further than home for inspiration.

Bette Bates is an artist, printmaker and teacher based in Black Mountain, N.C. Her daughter, Robin Tynes-Miller, is the artistic and operations manager of Three Bone Theatre in Charlotte.

This mother-daughter duo dropped by QC Morning ahead of Mother’s Day to discuss what inspires them in their creative lives.

