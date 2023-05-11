Making jumbo lump Maryland crab cakes to celebrate Mother’s Day The healthy option could make the perfect dish for any Mother’s Day celebrations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a delicious dish to serve up this Mother’s Day, allow us to help.

Chef Montez “Tez” Hymon came by the QC Kitchen to whip up his scrumptious jumbo lump Maryland crab cake recipe, which just so happens to be his mom’s favorite thing for him to cook.

In addition to it being an extremely tasty dish, the crab cakes are also a fairly healthy option.

You can see the full recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 lb Lump Crab Meat

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1/3 cup of Dijon mustard

1 tps of Worcestershire sauce

1 tps of lemon juice/ zest

1 tps of minced garlic

1 egg

1/2 cup of seasoned bread crumbs

Old Bay seasoning, salt, pepper and fresh herbs

Directions:

Set your stove to a medium high heat. With a nonstick pan, coat the pan with extra-virgin olive oil, sear the crab cake for 3 minutes per side. Then base with butter until your desired temperature. Season to taste.

