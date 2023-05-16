Celebrating National BBQ Day with Sweet Lews BBQ We’re celebrating National BBQ Day in the best way possible, Lewis Donald, owner of Sweet Lews BBQ is showing off his savory BBQ spare ribs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re celebrating National BBQ Day in the best way possible, Lewis Donald, owner of Sweet Lews BBQ is showing off his savory BBQ spare ribs.

You might want to get there early though because with a small operation and big taste, the food doesn’t always last long!

“All of our meats are cooked with wood only, no gas or electricity,” Donald said. “We are a small shop with counter service and big smiles. Our menu items are cooked fresh daily and we have a tendency to run out,” he said.

You can find Sweet Lews in person and online at the sites below.

Website: sweetlewsbbq.com

Instagram: @sweetlewsbbq

Facebook: Sweet Lew’s Barbecue

