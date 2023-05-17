New shopping service launching in Charlotte On Wednesday’s QC Morning, we met with Adla CEO Holly Leslie and model Jenni Armstrong to discuss their pricing and products.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s no secret that fast fashion has changed how we shop for clothes, and a new company in the Queen City is putting their own spin on the trend.

Adla is a non-subscription service that lets customers try on clothes at home and pay for the items they want. Don’t worry, though, because if there’s something you don’t like, Adla will pick it up from your doorstep.

On Wednesday’s QC Morning, we met with Adla CEO Holly Leslie and model Jenni Armstrong to discuss their pricing and products.

You can see what the company has to offer on their website or on Instagram.

