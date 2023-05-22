Blumey Awards return for 10th annual ceremony This past weekend, the 2023 edition of the ceremony took place at the Belk Theater.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For a decade, Blumenthal Performing Arts has honored high school musical theater in the Queen City with their Blumey Awards.

This year’s Blumeys saw Central Academy of Technology and Arts have a big night. Not only did the school’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” win the tier 2 (budget of $10,000 or up) category of Best Musical, but Katie Ruttenberg took home the Best Actress Award for her performance as Mary Magdalene in the show.

Meanwhile Charlotte Country Day’s Lance Toppin as Best Actor for his role of Nick Bottom in “Something Rotten.”

We welcomed both Ruttenberg and Toppin to QC Morning to discuss their wins as they head to nationals.

