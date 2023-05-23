Charlotte organization uses recycled material to make art QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Upcycle Arts’ VAPA Center studio in uptown to examine the group’s inventory and make a craft out of recycled materials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The three Rs symbol is for reduce, reuse and recycle.

The goal is to reduce waste and keep useful materials out of landfills.

Here in Charlotte, Upcycle Arts is a creative reuse center that collaborates with local businesses and manufacturers to keep waste out of landfills and transform recycled material into art.

