‘FBI’ celebrates show’s 100th episode, season 5 finale Zeeko Zaki plays Special Agent Omar Adom Zidan on “FBI.” He joined us with a sneak peek of the explosive episode!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - CBS’s hit crime drama “FBI” wraps up season five Tuesday night with the show’s 100th episode!

In the season finale, a religiously motivated serial killer is on the loose. Can the team stop him before he strikes again?

Zeeko Zaki plays Special Agent Omar Adom Zidan on “FBI.” He joined us with a sneak peek of the explosive episode!

You may also like: Blumey Awards return for 10th annual ceremony

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.