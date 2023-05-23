‘Journey of Hope’ exhibit opens at Charlotte Museum of History The exhibit celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander culture.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new exhibit has opened at the Charlotte Museum of History, just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

‘Journey of Hope’ showcases folk art, artifacts and traditional costumes representing 23 AAPI cultures in Charlotte, along with a brief history of Asian immigration to Charlotte and the U.S.

The exhibit was created in partnership with the Carolinas Asian American Chamber of Commerce and the Asian American Foundation for the Carolinas.

It opened this past Thursday, May 18 at the museum on Shamrock Drive.

Warren Zhong, the exhibit curator, joined the show to talk more about the displays, as well as the significance of AAPI culture.

Related: This year marks the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.