Previewing the Schiele Museum’s special summer events

Previewing the Schiele Museum's summer events Multiple, limited-edition presentations are coming to the museum over the course of June-August.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QC Life) - For over 60 years, the Schiele Museum has been one of the Charlotte area’s premier locations to explore the world of natural science.

One of the keys to the museum’s sustained success? You never know what to expect.

That variety is no different this summer, as there are multiple, limited-time events taking place at the museum.

From June through August, Schiele is hosting daily “keeper talks” that include animal feedings and “Farm Friends” presentations to highlight the property’s barnyard buddies.

On top of those seasonal opportunities, the museum is also bringing in a Virginia opossum named Penny and a tenrec (a small mammal from Madagascar) named Thistle as well.

Schiele’s lead animal keeper, Veronica D’Amelio, and marketing coordinator Tiffani Stewart dropped by with some special guests to fill us in on the museum’s summer plans.

