Creating the perfect flyer for National Paper Airplane Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He’s only in first grade, but he may just be a paper airplane expert!

Friday is National Paper Airplane Day and our friend Tim Miner with Charlotte is Creative is introducing us to someone who knows more than a thing or two about how to make them.

Keever Howard is a first-grader at Endhaven Elementary School who has been obsessed with paper airplane construction for over a year now, going through 500 sheets of paper a month!

He showed us the right way to make a paper airplane and then we saw who flew the furthest!

