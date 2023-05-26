Maker’s Market Charlotte bringing unique, curated experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maker’s Market CLT is showcasing the Queen City’s makers, artisans and creators.

Since 2018, the market has hosted curated indoor and outdoor events with a revolving group of artisans and vendors, emphasizing local small businesses.

You can find anything from fashion to homewares to skincare and more.

Lidia Werntz, owner of Maker’s Market CLT, stopped by the QC Life studio with Tiffany Zimmerman, the owner of Wildman Soap, one of the companies that works with the market.

To learn more about the markets and where they take place next, visit makersmarketclt.com or follow them @makersmarketclt. You can also follow Wilman Soap @wildmansoap.

