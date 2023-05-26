Enjoy Asian cuisine at the CLT Asian Eats Food Truck Rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can enjoy some delicious eats this weekend while also learning about Asian-American heritage.
The CLT Asian Eats Food Truck Rally is happening this Saturday, May 27, from 3 to 9 p.m., at Divine Barrel Brewing.
It’s a way to celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islands Heritage Month. Five Asian food trucks are going to give Charlotte a taste of Asian cuisine in one block. They are:
- Banh Mi Brothers
- VJ Chicken Inasal
- Rolls Onez
- One 19 North Main
- Katsu Kart
Hau Doan is the owner of Banh Mi Brothers, which has a brick-and-mortar location in University City. They joined us for more on what they’ll be cooking up this weekend!
