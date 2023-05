Surviving the dystopian world of ‘District 57’ QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out in District 57 Tuesday morning to see if she had what it takes!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Let’s take a little trip to the future, but it’s probably not the future you imagine.

Could you survive a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world? Well, there’s one way to find out!

Building your survival skills at Charlotte’s ‘District 57’ The laser tag arena opened during the pandemic.

Checking out the Skyway at District 57 The attraction puts your survival skills to the test.

