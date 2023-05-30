How to keep your teens safe during the ‘100 deadliest days’ QC Morning: 9:30-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Memorial Day marks the beginning of what is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

These 100 days end on Labor Day, spanning the length of the summer -- a time when driving under the influence becomes much more prevalent.

We had the chance to speak with Shirley Hart, an ambassador at Talk it Out NC, about how to discuss underage drinking with your children and prevent drinking while driving.

To learn more about Talk it Out NC and its initiative, visit talkitoutnc.org.

