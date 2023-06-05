Need a new activity for you and your kids? Try gardening Whether it’s building a worm bin or starting a compost can, Grounded Garden Wellness features a variety of gardening projects for your young ones to grow plants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The negative effects of technology on children have been well documented, but seldom are we presented with unique alternatives.

Enter Emily Shepherd, who has created a program to help kids become more well-rounded through the practice of gardening.

Shepherd is the founder of Grounded Garden Wellness, an online gardening school for children that focuses on promoting gardening as more than an act, but as a promotion of wellness in mind, body, and spirit.

Whether it’s building a worm bin or starting a compost can, Grounded Garden Wellness features a variety of gardening projects for your young ones to grow plants and grow as people.

Shepherd stopped by the QC Morning studio on Monday to talk about her program and give us a short list of entry-point garden ventures for you and your children.

To learn more about Grounded Garden Wellness, visit their website.

