Best ways to use cream makeup products

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From foundation to blush and highlight, cream makeup has become really popular over the last couple of years.

In a world of cream contouring, blushing and highlighting can seem intimidating, but it’s much easier than you think.

By using the right products, tools and techniques, you’ll be able to create a youthful, glowing, updated makeup look

Caitlyn Dominic is the owner of Makeup by Caitlyn Michelle. She joined us on QC Morning to show us how and where to apply cream contour, cream/liquid blush and cream/liquid highlight.

