Enjoying wine and pastries at the Ritz Carlton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When ordering wine, most people usually just select their go-to glass or maybe experiment with a new pour.

But have you ever tried mixing wine?

At the Ritz Carlton Charlotte’s Hidden Wine tasting room, Sommelier Alexander Cross provides a blending experience that can be booked.

Tasting pastries at Bar Cocoa in the Ritz Carlton For the second leg of our stop to the Ritz, we got a sweet treat at Bar Cocoa dessert boutique.

Meanwhile, within the same building, pastry chef Jasmine Wheeler helps the Bar Cocoa dessert boutique make everything from macaroons to specialty cakes.

Our very own Cheryl Brayboy was live from both Hidden Wine and Bar Cocoa where she got a hands-on tour as well as some delicious food/drinks.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.