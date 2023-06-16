Anheuser-Busch bringing the horsepower to Gastonia for Folds of Honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for families with someone who was either disabled/passed in the line of duty or as a first responder.

For 13 years, Folds of Honor has partnered with Anheuser-Busch and its brands to support those who made sacrifices for the country and their communities. Most recently, Busch released limited edition Bud Light and Budweiser bottles that have a portion of proceeds going toward Folds of Honor.

To celebrate this promotion, the Budweiser Clydesdale horses are in town for the Gastonia Honey Hunters games on Friday and Saturday (from 5:30-7:30 p.m.).

We met with Sara Bush, the Director of Golf Relations for Folds of Honor, to talk about her work and this weekend’s festivities, as well as Rico, one of the giant Clydesdale horses.

