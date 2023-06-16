Caribbean Carnival coming to Charlotte next weekend Attendees and passersby will enjoy a street parade featuring the best of Carnival inspired fashions, entertainment and arts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A weekend-long celebration of Caribbean culture is coming to the Queen City next week.

The Charlotte Caribbean Carnival will begin Friday, June 23, and will run through Sunday, June 25.

The festivities will include local artists, drummers, dancers and steel pan players. Those in attendance will also get to enjoy a street parade featuring Caribbean-inspired fashion, entertainment and arts.

An Afro-Caribbean Village will also be on-site, hosting vendors, dancers and exhibits.

