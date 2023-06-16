Opera Carolina gearing up for its 2023-24 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Alongside diverse artists from opera houses worldwide, Opera Carolina’s resident company is returning to the stage soon for its newest season.

More than 30 of the artists live in the greater Charlotte area and will perform three classic grand operas at the Belk Theatre: Pagliacci with Cavalleria Rusticana in late October, Madame Butterfly in late January, and Samson and Delilah mid-April.

We sat down with Maestro James Meena to talk about the upcoming opera season and the growing resident company here in Carolina, including its recent partnership with the International Lyric Academy.

More information on the Opera can be found at their website or @operacarolina on all socials.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.