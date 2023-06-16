Charlotte is Creative: Meet the ceramic artist who co-founded a children’s clothing brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Hannah Shaban is an Arab-American artist who specializes in ceramic sculpture and installation. Yet, arguably her most impactful work has nothing to do with ceramics at all.

Upon Shaban and her sister starting families, the two became frustrated with the lack of quality children’s clothing that honored their Arab roots. So rather than wait on someone else to pick up the slack, the sisters founded little mishmish.

The brand is an artisan collection of clothes for the little ones that centers around Arab culture – and does so both respectably and with style.

We welcomed in Shaban to the QC studios to tell us about her work, and she was also joined by Charlotte is Creative’s Matt Olin.

