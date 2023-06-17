Keeping the history of music alive The Chunklet Music Preservation Project has taken on the task of scanning and collecting music memorabilia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It may be the last thing on your mind when you get home from a concert, but everything you purchased at the show will be a part of history. From the ticket stubs to handbills, each item is a relic of that moment.

To help preserve these “artifacts,” the Chunklet Music Preservation Project has taken on the task of scanning and collecting music memorabilia.

Josh Robbins, a contributor to the project, came to visit us and speak of the importance of not letting our music get washed away in time.

Read also: Local singer releases new single ahead of Charlotte SHOUT

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.