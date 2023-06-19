Award-winning author discusses educational topics facing young Black students

Building self-esteem in the next generation An award-winning author joined the Juneteenth special to discuss some important educational topics that affect young Black students.

Derrick Barnes, author of ‘Like Lava In My Veins,’ talked with us about the following three issues:

The power and importance of a great teacher and how they shape children to become the best versions of themselves

Subconscious and conscious bias that exist in education when it comes to Black boys, and how that affects them academically and emotionally

Barnes’ personal experience in classrooms as a parent, teacher, and author, and the importance of sharing the book’s vital message

Barnes’ aforementioned book is coming out July 4.

