Charlotte performer working to change lives through poetry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte-area writer is making it her mission to change the world through poetry.

DiaShanna Logan is originally from Albany, N.Y., but now lives in Charlotte and has immersed herself in the area’s writing community, joining a Johnson C. Smith poetry organization and taking classes at the Harvey B. Gantt Center.

Logan, who goes by the stage name “Pinnacle the Poet,” hosts an open mic once per month in partnership with No Grease Barbershop.

She serves as a poetry coach for aspiring Black writers, and is a believer that poetry saves lives.

