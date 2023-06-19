Learning about the traditional art of basket weaving

Traditional sweetgrass basket weaving As Juneteenth celebrations continue across the United States, we’re looking back on a uniquely West African tradition.

Kisha Kinard, a sweetgrass basket maker and farmer, stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about the art of basket weaving.

She discussed the origins of the process, the materials used to make the baskets, and challenges in procuring and growing the sweetgrass itself.

To learn more about the traditional art, be sure to watch our full segment above.

