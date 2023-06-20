The Summer Camp Fund continuing its mission to send kids to camp Since 2009, more than 4,500 scholarships have been awarded.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte-area nonprofit is helping kids across the region experience the joys of summer camp.

The Summer Camp Fund, which was created in 2009, has provided more than 4,500 scholarships to families in need, sending children go to camp and develop a love and respect for nature and the environment.

The organization curates all of the camps to which it awards scholarships. The camps must have strong nature-based programming, including swimming and water safety instruction, as well as a literacy component to help combat summer learning loss.

In 2023, the Summer Camp Fund is working with 34 different camps across the Carolinas.

To learn more about the fund or to make a tax-deductible contribution, go to summercampfund.org.

Garrett Gourley of the Mecklenburg County 4-H and Veronie Gamble of the Stratford Richardson YMCA joined the show to talk more about the nonprofit’s mission and its upcoming camp season.

As an added bonus, two nature activities that can be done at home are attached below.

Nature Scavenger Hunt (QC Life)

Dichotomous Key For Leaves (QC Life)

