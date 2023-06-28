Join the Charlotte Knights to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang The Knights are hosting the WBT SkyShow after their game vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - It’s common knowledge that baseball is “America’s pastime,” but the connection between the sport and the U.S. reaches new highs on the Fourth of July.

Here in the Queen City, the Charlotte Knights are hosting the WBT SkyShow following their July 4 game vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Truist Field uptown.

We were joined by the Knights’ Tommy Viola and mascot Homer to get all the details about the largest fireworks display in the southeast.

First pitch between the Knights and the Jumbo Shrimp is set for 6:35 p.m. on the fourth, so the SkyShow is likely to start between 9:30-10:00 p.m.

