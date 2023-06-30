An inside look at the new Dram and Draught Dram and Draught is now officially in its soft opening phase and we got a peek inside.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new bar in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte is offering a fancy cocktail or a whiskey from around the world.

The bar started in Raleigh, and this will be the seventh location in North Carolina.

Dram and Draught is off of South Tryon Street right next to the Good Wurst Company.

With a variety of spirits and drinks to choose from they want to be known as your neighborhood bar.

Dram and Draught will host its grand opening celebrations on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.

The opening will have live music, giveaways and specialty cocktails.

