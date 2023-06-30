Getting a look at the new Floyd & Blackies

MCADENVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - In 2012 a small-town coffee shop opened up its doors to its hometown community and gave folks a place to enjoy a fresh cup of Joe.
Years later, that same family would open up another business, this time a bakery in McAdenville, North Carolina, and serve up homemade goodies.
Now, the two small businesses can be found under one big roof.
QC@’3s Jordan Sawyers takes us inside the new Floyd & Blackies.
