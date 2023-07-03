A circle of support for women in the local community

Sacred Sisterhood Full Moon Wellness Circle Women supporting women in a new way in a full moon wellness circle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local women, Lauren Calloway, is a known business and wellness consultant. Her mission to break down barriers in the community led her to the idea of forming a women’s group.

The circle, which meets once a month, encourages new members. Each meeting has a specific theme to encourage overall wellness. Some future ideas include: gentle yoga, breakout groups and journal prompts and grounding and intention setting.

Each circle is structured into smaller group discussions before meeting with the larger group to encourage healing and listening among all participants.

The group provides refreshments and donations are encouraged from participants. Members are strictly women and daughters ages 12 and older are welcome to join as well.

If you are interested in participating in the next women’s circle, look for Calloway on Instagram and Facebook.

You may also like: Learning the basics of quilting

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.