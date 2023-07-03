Learning the basics of quilting Quilt Patch Fabrics seeks to create a community of quilters here in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you have ever had the desire to learn how to create beautiful quilts but didn’t know how to start, look no further than Quilt Patch Fabrics.

The local shop offers monthly meetings about the basics of this artisan craft. Deborah Young, co-owner of the Quilt Patch Fabrics, explained that the goal is to help build and support a community of quilters.

The supportive staff and endless supplies make Quilt Patch Fabrics a haven for those interested in this craft. The store offers Open Sew on the third Tuesday of every month.

For $10, artists can bring their latest project and enjoy pleasant company with other quilters. Sign-ups for the monthly event, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are available on the Quilt Patch Fabrics website.

