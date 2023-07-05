Charlotte resident, Army veteran releases novel ‘Duty Strong’ ‘Duty Strong’ follows an ex-Army sergeant who becomes embroiled in a twisted murder-mystery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte resident and U.S. Army veteran is using the Queen City as the setting for his recently-released novel.

Steve Shockley, author of ‘Duty Strong,’ spent 10 years writing his debut book, which follows an ex-Army sergeant who becomes embroiled in a twisted murder-mystery.

Shockley said the novel is inspired by his own military experience, as well as his 70 years of living in Charlotte.

He has deep ties to Charlotte and the Carolinas, having graduated from The Citadel before being commissioned in the Army’s Adjutant General’s Corps., and then attending law school at UNC Chapel Hill.

Shockley joined the show to talk more about his background and his novel.

Also Read: Harriet’s Hamburgers creates the summer classic ‘The Royale’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.