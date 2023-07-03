Harriet’s Burgers creates the summer classic ‘The Royale’

Learning to make the perfect smashburger Harriet's Burgers shows off their fan favorite summertime meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As the weather warms up here in the Queen City, grills start to heat up in preparation for the Fourth of July.

Brian Stockholm, the chef and owner of Harriet’s Burgers, a restaurant known for its delicious burgers, stopped by our QC Kitchen to help us create the perfect summer dish.

Chef Brian showed us how to make the perfect smashburger on the grill - “The Royale.”

A crowd favorite at Harriet’s, The Royale is made with their signature double smashed patties topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, melty American cheese, and house-made sauce.

