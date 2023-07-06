Learn to host the perfect summer picnic with Simply Bougie Luxury Picnics

Putting together a 'chicnic' during National Picnic Month A "chicnic" could be the perfect way to spend a girls' night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer is in full swing, which means there’s no better time for a picnic.

To get in the spirit, QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy visited with Kristen Thornton, owner of Simply Bougie Luxury Picnics, to learn more about their “chicnics.”

Thornton talked about picking the right table, wine glasses, florals and food for the occasion.

Setting the stage for a romantic indoor picnic A candlelit picnic could make for a romantic night in.

Beyond the chicnic, she also discussed how to set the stage for a romantic, date-night picnic.

Watch both of our segments to learn more about how you can make the most of your outdoor meal this summer.

