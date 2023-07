Making a delicious pie for your summer cookouts The owner of Carolina Pie Company showed us how to make a creamy lemon pie with a saltine crust.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it’s hot out for the summer cookouts, you’ll need a dessert that’s nice and cold.

What’s better than pie?

Stephen Lindberg is the owner of Carolina Pie Company. He showed us how to make his Atlantic Beach Pie, a creamy lemon pie in a saltine crust that’s perfect for summer.

