Getting up close to the rhinos at the NC Zoo There is a behind-the-scenes tour at the North Carolina Zoo that allows you to pet a rhino.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taking a safari ride through the grasslands to see rhinos in a natural environment might be a trip you think is out of your price range.

It may not be, and it is a shorter trip than you think, too.

In fact, it’s just a couple of hours up the road from Charlotte.

There is a behind-the-scenes tour at the North Carolina Zoo that allows you to pet a rhino - through a strong fence of course. You would not want to get in an enclosure with them no matter how gentle.

As for the safari rides, check the zoo website for the schedule – but some weekday rides can be booked for private trips.

You may also like: Learn to host the perfect summer picnic with Simply Bougie Luxury Picnics

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.